scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets on iOS

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 31 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new interface for action sheets on iOS.

The official changelog doesn’t mention the new interface.

However, WABetaInfo confirmed that the new action sheets are released to some users that install the latest version of the app.

Users who don’t have this new interface should not be concerned as some accounts might get it in the upcoming weeks.

In June, the messaging platform was rolling out a new interface for action sheets to some beta testers on iOS.

New action sheets were being added by the platform when muting, deleting, clearing or exporting a conversation.

Also, a redesigned action sheet was available when toggling the ability to save media to the photos app or viewing the chat shortcuts.

Earlier this month, the Meta-owned platform was widely rolling out landscape mode support for video calls and silence unknown callers option, on iOS.

The platform was also rolling out the ability to natively transfer full account history when switching to a new device.

Redesigned sticker tray with improved navigation and a larger set of stickers including more Avatars were also rolling out.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the company was rolling out a feature on iOS beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos. While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: England are still slight favourites as day-five Oval pitch does turn, says Nasser Hussain
Next article
Aiming over 50% share in super-premium Indian market with new foldables: Samsung's TM Roh
This May Also Interest You
Technology

6 in 10 Indians do mobile banking to just check account balance: Report

Technology

Aiming over 50% share in super-premium Indian market with new foldables: Samsung's TM Roh

Sports

Ashes 2023: England are still slight favourites as day-five Oval pitch does turn, says Nasser Hussain

Technology

Videotex captures 85% market share of webOS Hub TVs in India

Sports

Tony Gustavsson: Hosts Australia facing ‘crossroads’ in crucial Women’s World Cup clash

Sports

Taylor Fritz beats Aleksandar Vukic to win Atlanta Open

Technology

Cyber-security firm Kape Technologies lays off nearly 200 employees

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Montreal Tigers register 23-run win over Toronto Nationals

Technology

Samsung may launch Galaxy Ring in 2024

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro to come with titanium frame, slimmer bezels & price increase: Report

Sports

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek wins Warsaw Open

Technology

Walmart buys Tiger Global’s remaining Flipkart stake for $1.4 bn

Technology

X reinstates rapper Kanye West's account

Sports

LPL 2023: Fourth edition kicks off with a star-studded opening ceremony

News

Dil Raju elected President of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Norway, Switzerland qualify, Colombia stuns Germany (roundup)

Sports

World Aquatics Championships: U.S. win 3 gold medals as China tops final medal table

Sports

World University Games: China tops medal table with nine-gold rush (round-up)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US