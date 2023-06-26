scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets on iOS beta

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 26 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new interface for action sheets to some beta testers on iOS.

Previously, the platform used the action sheets provided by Apple’s APIs to prompt user interaction for certain events, reports WABetaInfo.

However, after installing the latest update of the app, some beta testers might experiment with this new interface for certain action sheets.

New action sheets are being added by the platform when muting, deleting, clearing or exporting a conversation.

Also, a redesigned action sheet is available when toggling the ability to save media to the photos app or viewing the chat shortcuts.

The new interface for action sheets is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a redesigned settings page for iOS beta.

The settings tab is expected to be replaced with a tab which will feature the users’ profile photo.

Also, three new shortcuts will likely be added to the page which will help users to quickly navigate to their privacy settings, contact list and profile.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IBM acquires Apptio for $4.6 bn in all-cash deal
Next article
Amrapali Gupta returns to acting after lockdown with 'Meet'
This May Also Interest You
News

Amrapali Gupta returns to acting after lockdown with 'Meet'

Technology

IBM acquires Apptio for $4.6 bn in all-cash deal

Sports

Women's Ashes: Ashleigh Gardner claims 8/66 as Australia beat England by 89 runs

News

Shivangi Joshi: Ektaa Kapoor is attempting something different with 'Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka'

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, Morgan among pre-draft player picks

Technology

NASA recycles 98% of astronauts urine, sweat in space to drinking water

News

Check out Rasika Dugal’s new look for upcoming series

News

Adinath Kothare on ‘Crime Beat’: It has everything a good show needs

News

Maanvi Gagroo, Karan Wahi pair up for 'Half Love, Half Arranged'

News

From Indy’s whip to the force & beyond: Harrison Ford’s unforgettable journey

Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: India, Kuwait lock horns for Group A supremacy (preview)

Lyrics

SatyaPrem Ki Katha – Sun Sajni Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Technology

S.Korea to create $230 mn fund for chip industry

News

Hilarious and heart-warming web series ‘Rewa Express’ trailer released

News

As angry ‘young’ man Suresh Gopi turns 65, he is firm on his political future

Sports

Ashes 2023: What they’ve done is no mean feat, says Strauss on England’s 'Bazball' approach

Sports

Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight, Eoin Morgan join MCC World Cricket Committee

Sports

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan joins FC Barcelona on free transfer

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US