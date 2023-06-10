scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for group settings screen on iOS

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 10 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new interface for a group setting screen on iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, the group administrators that use the stable version of WhatsApp from the App Store can now experiment with a new interface for the group settings screen after installing the new update.

Along with a redesigned group setting screen, the company is adding a new ‘Add Other Participants’ option that allows group administrators to choose who can add new members to the group.

Moreover, the report noted that those who don’t have this feature may receive it over the coming weeks.

The new interface for the group settings screen is available to iOS users that install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store, and it is also rolling out to users that use the beta version, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has launched a new feature called — “Channels” within the app for broadcast messaging, i.e., a simple, reliable and private way to receive important updates from people and organisations.

The company said that it is building Channels in a new tab called Updates, where users will find status and channels they choose to follow — separate from their chats with family, friends and communities.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wolverine and Predator to clash in Marvel's new limited series edition
Next article
WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane refused scan on finger to protect his 'mindset', reveals his wife Radhika
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asia Cup archery stage 3: India end campaign with seven medals

Sports

WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane refused scan on finger to protect his 'mindset', reveals his wife Radhika

News

Wolverine and Predator to clash in Marvel's new limited series edition

Sports

We are facing pressure to compromise, alleges protesting wrestler Sakshi Malik

Technology

LinkedIn introduces AI Copy Suggestion feature for ad creatives

News

Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman to be featured on new album

News

Adaa Khan roped in to play a socially impactful role in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

News

Aman Maheshwari on working with Rupali Ganguly: 'It's a blessing'

Technology

Google patches new Chrome zero-day flaw used in exploit

Sports

WTC Final: Rahane can prolong his Test career by couple of years after gutsy knock, feels Ponting

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Lawrence: Wearing flats at Cannes ’23 was no ‘political statement’

Sports

'Will participate in Asian Games only when issues will be resolved': Wrestler Sakshi Malik

Sports

Winger Andy Polo to miss Peru friendlies due to injury

News

Hansal Mehta: Good stories are meant to allow room for inspection

Sports

WTC Final: Warner has done enough to feature in Australia's playing XI in Ashes, says Steve O'Keefe

News

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ heads to Sydney Film Festival

Technology

Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat

News

Kangana Ranaut calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘skinny white rat’ for starring as Lord Ram in ‘Ramayana’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US