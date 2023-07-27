scorecardresearch
WhatsApp rolling out new safety tools on Android beta

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 27 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is
rolling out new safety tools for when users receive messages from unknown
phone numbers, on Android beta.

The app will now show a new screen the first time beta users receive a message from an unknown phone number, reports WABetaInfo.

With the new safety tools screen, the company intends to tell users what they can do when they receive messages from unknown numbers.

The screen provides users with quick options to block unknown contacts or report them to the moderation team.

It also gives users information about how to stay safe in chat by checking the profile name, the profile photo and the country code of the phone number.

“In case you receive a message from an unknown phone number, the sender

won’t be notified that you’ve read their messages until you choose to reply or add the contact to the address book, providing you with added privacy and control over your interactions,” the report said.

The new safety tools are available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, and are expected to roll out to more users over the coming days.

Earlier this week, the messaging platform was rolling out a feature on Android beta, which allows users to create new groups while forwarding messages.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the platform was working on an animated avatar feature for Android beta, to help improve users’ interactions.

The animated avatars will likely bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a more expressive communication experience.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the Meta-owned platform was rolling out a feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

–IANS

aj/shb

