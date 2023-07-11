scorecardresearch
WhatsApp rolling out phone number privacy feature for communities on beta

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 11 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new ‘phone number privacy’ feature on Android and iOS beta

Beta users will see a new option in the community announcement group info named ‘phone number privacy,’ reports WABetaInfo.

This feature informs users that their phone number is only visible to community admins and other people who have saved them as a contact.

It also helps users to hide their full phone numbers from other

participants in the conversation.

However, the feature is limited to only community members and the community admin’s phone number will always be visible.

The new phone number privacy feature for communities is available to some beta users that install the latest WhatsApp for Android update and WhatsApp for iOS update, and it is rolling out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new group suggestions feature for communities, for Android beta.

Community admins would be able to approve or reject any request made by other community members using this section.

The section is also expected to have two shortcuts to quickly approve or reject the suggestions.

–IANS

aj/pgh

