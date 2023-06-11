scorecardresearch
WhatsApp rolling out redesigned emoji keyboard on Android beta

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 11 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned emoji keyboard to some beta testers on Android. With this redesigned emoji keyboard, users can scroll the keyboard upwards, allowing users to get a wider view, reports WABetaInfo.

Moreover, the tabs for using the GIF, sticker and avatar sections have been placed on the top.

The redesigned keyboard is currently available to some beta testers, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android and iOS beta, which allows users to send high-definition (HD) photos.

While this feature preserves image dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the picture, thus sending photos in their original quality is not possible.

The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all pictures, therefore, users have to select the HD option every time they want to send a photo with better quality.

–IANS

aj/pgh

