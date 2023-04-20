scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp rolling out 'sticker maker' tool to everyone on iOS

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 20 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp has started to roll out its “sticker maker” tool to everyone on iOS.

The sticker maker tool, along with all the other improvements introduced in the previous beta versions of the app, is finally available for iOS users that install the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store, according to WABetaInfo.

The sticker maker tool allows users to create stickers right within the app.

The feature provides a more integrated experience for users by eliminating the need to switch between different third-party apps, saving time and making the process faster.

Moreover, the report said that this feature is rolling out to all users on iOS 16, but there are no plans to bring it to older versions of iOS.

According to the changelog on the App Store, some customers may receive the feature in the coming weeks, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has released a new feature, allowing users to add descriptions to forwarded images, videos, GIFs, and documents on Android, which is currently available to some beta testers.

This feature can come in handy if the current caption doesn’t accurately describe the image or if you want to add a different description.

By removing the existing caption and replacing it with your own, the new description will be sent as a separate message. This will help ensure that the recipients know that it doesn’t belong to the original message.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
K-Pop Star Moonbin of Boy Band ASTRO passes away at 25
Next article
US imposes $300m penalty over hard disk drive exports to Huawei
This May Also Interest You
News

Saif Ali Khan begins shooting with NTR Jr

News

Karan Johar sets the record straight by denying making 'Dhadak 2'

Health & Lifestyle

Rising Covid infections, deaths not a cause of concern, virus has become endemic'

Technology

Battery swapping stations start catching fire as summer kicks off

Sports

Coney suggests Conway to be at three in New Zealand's ODI line-up to cover Williamson's absence

News

'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha

Technology

Global smartphone market falls 12% in Q1: Report

News

'Anupamaa': Anuj misses Anupamaa; she is unaware of his feelings for her

Sports

IPL 2023: Rashid Khan was completely caught off the guard, says Sangakkara to Samson

News

Makers are turning to youth-centric shows these days, says Kushagre Dua

Sports

CCI Classic Billiards: Rob Hall sizzles with 600 break to charge into final

Sports

Palmeiras make winning start to Brazilian Serie A title defense

News

Jessica Chastain plays psychiatrist in audio series 'The Space Within'

Technology

Worried at Bing success, Google to infuse more AI into its Search engine

Sports

She found captaincy 'tricky', Heather Knight opens up on Smriti Mandhana's RCB leadership in WPL 2023

Technology

New mutation in bird flu virus shows potential for humans outbreak: Report

News

Ishaan Dhawan: I have been a 'director's kid'

News

'The Boogeyman' trailer promises tasteful horror based on Stephen King's tale

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US