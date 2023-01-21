scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS beta

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 21 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new ‘voice status updates’ feature on iOS beta, which will allow users to share voice notes via status updates.

Selected beta testers can now share voice notes as status updates by accessing the new feature within the text status section, reports WABetaInfo.

The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds, and users also have the option to forward voice notes from their chats to status.

The platform also provides users more control over their voice recordings by offering the ability to discard a recording before sharing it.

Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status will automatically disappear after 24 hours and users can delete them for everyone at any time.

Moreover, the shared voice notes are end-to-end encrypted so only people whom users choose can listen to them.

The new feature is expected to be widely rolled out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out the same feature on Android beta.

–IANS

aj/svn/

Previous article
Australia's veteran T20 specialist Dan Christian to retire at end of BBL season
Next article
Musk admits he ignored investors while tweeting on Tesla 'going private'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Musk admits he ignored investors while tweeting on Tesla 'going private'

Sports

Australia's veteran T20 specialist Dan Christian to retire at end of BBL season

Sports

Playing at several venues at home may leave "firm favourite" India "short-charged" in 2023 ODI World Cup: Ashwin

News

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta breaks down; fans says, ‘The way she targeted Sumbul Touqeer Khan now its her turn’

Technology

Samsung working on 'Lifelike Pixels' for OLED screens

Technology

Wipro lays off over 400 freshers for poor performance

News

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan bashes Tina Datta for making cheap claims about Shalin Bhanot; cries inconsolably saying she is done with justifications

Technology

Twitter to stop forcing users onto 'For You' timeline

Health & Lifestyle

US records over 25 mn flu illnesses this season: CDC

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 XBB variant rises to 7% in Canada by mid-January

Health & Lifestyle

New Omicron subvariant accounts for half new Covid infections in US

Health & Lifestyle

Nigeria issues alert on diphtheria outbreak

Sports

WFI chief to step aside till oversight committee investigates issue, says Anurag Thakur; wrestlers end protest

Sports

Indonesia claim historic first victory to end U19 Women's T20 WC on high

Sports

ILT20: Alex Hales century blows away Abu Dhabi Knight Riders against Desert Vipers

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany crush South Korea 7-2 but fail to get direct entry in quarters

Sports

Wrestling row: Find matter politically motivated, says Union Minister V.K. Singh

Sports

Manika Batra goes down fighting in semis of WTT Contender

Sports

Pranavi Urs wins second leg of WPGT by five shots

Sports

Brazil international and former Barca defender Alves arrested for alleged sexual assault

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US