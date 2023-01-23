scorecardresearch
WhatsApp rolls out new shortcuts for group admins on iOS

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 23 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out some new shortcuts for group admins to quickly and easily perform actions for a certain group participant, on iOS.

The new shortcuts simplify interactions with group members as now the platform supports large groups of up to 1024 participants, reports WABetainfo.

The new update will help group admins to quickly manage and communicate with such a large number of participants in private.

The feature is available for all users that install the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store.

With the new update, the phone numbers are now highlighted in group events when group participants join or leave a group and group admins can easily interact with them.

If admins tap and hold a phone number, they can use new shortcuts that include the ability to quickly call and chat with participants in private and they can also add group participants to their contacts book and copy their phone numbers.

“This feature can save group admins a significant amount of time as they no longer need to navigate through the group info screen to find contact information,” the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new ‘voice status updates’ feature on iOS beta, which will allow users to share voice notes via status updates.

