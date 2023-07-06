scorecardresearch
WhatsApp widely rolling out redesigned sticker, GIF picker on iOS

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 6 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS.

The official changelog of the application mentioned that an updated sticker tray with improved navigation is now available on the platform, reports WABetaInfo.

This updated feature allows users to scroll the picker upwards, allowing them to easily access a larger grid of items.

The buttons for accessing the GIF, sticker and avatar sections have also been replaced and revamped as tabs, to make sure the navigation is clear.

Moreover, the platform improved the categorisation of avatar packs and provides users with a larger set of avatar stickers, the report said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on iOS beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality.

–IANS

aj/vd

