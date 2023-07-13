scorecardresearch
WhatsApp working on animated avatar feature for Android beta 

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 13 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on an animated avatar feature for Android beta.

According to WABetaInfo, the platform has worked on adding an enhanced version of the avatar pack by introducing animated avatars.

This will help improve the users’ interactions.

“The animated avatars will bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a more expressive communication experience,” the report said.

Animated avatars are currently under development, and are expected to roll out in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

