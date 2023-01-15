scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp working on 'Block' shortcut

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 15 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new ‘Block’ shortcut feature that will provide users a block shortcut right within the notifications.

The platform is planning to introduce this new block shortcut within notifications but not always — the block shortcut will be visible only when users receive a message from unknown and untrusted contacts, reports WABetaInfo.

This limitation is needed as users might tap on the block action by accident when replying to notifications to their trusted contacts.

The new shortcut will be released in the upcoming update of the application.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new shortcut right within the chat option in the chat list to quickly block a contact.

This feature is likely to save time without opening the conversation, and blocking unwanted contacts will be easier and faster than before.

–IANS

aj/khz/

Previous article
Software company CircleCi says hackers stole customers' data
Next article
It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point: John McEnroe
This May Also Interest You
News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

News

Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories

News

'MasterChef India' judge Garima Arora on challenges of being a female chef

Sports

It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point: John McEnroe

Technology

Software company CircleCi says hackers stole customers' data

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

As 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' clocks 23 yrs, Hrithik's on-screen bro remembers time together

News

When only nature speaks in snow-marooned Manali villages

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Focused on improving the counterattack, South Africa aim to clinch victory against France

Technology

ChatGPT fools scientists by writing fake research paper abstracts

Sports

3rd ODI: Look at scoring runs on every ball when going out to bat, says Shreyas Iyer

Technology

Plastic recycling: CIPET to teach bodies latest reuse technology

Technology

Apple may release HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.3 beta

News

Sonam Kapoor tweets about pollution in Mumbai, evokes varied reactions

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US