scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp working on darker top app bar for Android beta

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 26 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a darker top app bar for Android beta.

According to WABetainfo, although most users seem to like this modification, others seem to still think that the company should provide a new dark theme for the Android app, similar to the one offered in WhatsApp for iOS.

An even darker theme based on grayscale and the black colour could deliver excellent results in terms of performance and be more aesthetically pleasant for more advanced mobile phones with an AMOLED screen.
The darker top app bar is currently under development and is expected to be rolled to beta testers in a future update of the app, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new white action bar for Android beta.

The white action bar is expected to achieve greater alignment with Material Design 3 principles, by transitioning to a white colour scheme.

The decision to redesign the action bar colour is likely influenced by the users’ feedback, showing the commitment to meet user expectations and preferences.

[rss_feed_item_source]

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Battered and bruised Ogier holds on for Safari Rally victory
Next article
Gor Mahia clinch Kenyan football title
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Gor Mahia clinch Kenyan football title

Sports

Battered and bruised Ogier holds on for Safari Rally victory

Technology

Apple may not include top strap for Vision Pro in box

Sports

Italy take gold at European Athletics Team Championships

Sports

Alcaraz clinches first title on grass at Queen's Club

Technology

Musk, Zuckerberg may still fight in jiu jitsu style

News

There's paradigm shift in Hindi film music: Music composer Shamir Tandon

Sports

SAFF Championship: Lebanon thrash Bhutan, put one foot in semis

Sports

Maharashtra Ironmen crowned champions of Premier Handball League

Sports

Asia Road Racing Championship: Top 10 finish for India team in Round 3

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: McMullen century, Greaves five-for hand Scotland a convincing 76-run win over Oman

Sports

Global Chess League: A day of drama as Alpine Warriors march towards top

News

Shah Rukh Khan wishes he could dance to ‘Chhaiyya Chaiyya’ sung to welcome PM at White House

News

New 'Star Wars' projects to expand on franchise lore and mythology

News

Human remains found at site where Julian Sands went missing

News

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ makers release ‘Pasoori Nu’ teaser by Arijit Singh

News

Rod Stewart 'storms off stage' after concert cut short in Plymouth

News

Lana Del Rey turns up 30 mins late for Glastonbury gig, upsets fans

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US