WhatsApp working on 'favourite contacts' feature to quickly place calls

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will allow users to select favourite contacts for a more convenient call placement on iOS.

The feature, spotted by WABetaInfo, will appear at the top of the calls tab so a phone call is always just one tap away.

It is intended to improve overall accessibility by providing a quick and intuitive shortcut for calling favourite contacts directly from the calls tab.

“We believe that this feature will elevate the user experience by providing a personalised way to connect with their favourite contacts, improving the communication process,” the report said.

“By designating certain contacts as favourites, users can ensure that these contacts are readily available at the forefront of their calling interface,” it added.

The feature to designate favourite contacts is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app, according to the report.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature that lets iOS users create, edit and share their own stickers.

“You can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers. In other news, you’ll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it. Rolling out now on iOS,” WhatsApp wrote in a post on Instagram.

With this feature, you can turn your photos into stickers or personalise existing stickers.

–IANS

shs/vd

