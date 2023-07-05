scorecardresearch
WhatsApp working on group suggestions feature for communities

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 5 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new group suggestions feature for communities, for Android beta.

There is a new section under development related to the group suggestions feature, reports WABetaInfo.

Community admins will be able to approve or reject any request made by other community members using this section. The section will also have two shortcuts to quickly approve or reject the suggestions.

“With the group suggestions feature, WhatsApp wants to offer an additional tool to help community admins enrich their communities by providing the opportunity for community members to collaborate,” the report said.

Once a suggestion is accepted, the group will automatically be added to the community along with its members.

The ability to suggest groups to the community admin is currently under development, and is expected to be available in a future update of the application.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

–IANS

aj/shb

