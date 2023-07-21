scorecardresearch
WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for channels

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 21 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a message reaction feature for channels on Android beta.

For this feature, the platform is expected to add a new section called “Channel settings”, reports WABetaInfo.

In that section, admins will be able to manage certain options for their channels.

The company intends to allow channel admins to control which reactions users can send to the channel.

“In reality, this was not so unexpected since the community announcement group already provides users with the ability to react to messages, but this discovery further confirms their plans to bring this feature to channels,” the report said.

The message reaction feature is currently under development for channels and is expected to be rolled out in a future update of the app.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on an animated avatar feature for Android beta, to improve the users’ interactions.

The animated avatars will likely bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a more expressive communication experience.

The Meta-owned platform was also rolling out a new ‘link with phone number’ feature on Android beta, which allows users to link their account to WhatsApp Web by using their phone number.

With this feature, beta users can now link their account to WhatsApp Web without scanning the QR Code.

Meanwhile, last month, another report mentioned that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

–IANS

aj/prw

