WhatsApp working on multi-account feature on Android

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 16 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a multi-account feature on Android which will allow users to access multiple accounts from the same device.

According to WABetaInfo, the company is working on the feature by implementing a menu that will let users select which account they want to log into.

When users create an additional account for the first time, it will be saved on their device until they decide to log out, allowing them to switch to it whenever they want.

With the integration, users will be able to manage their personal conversations, work-related discussions, and other social interactions within a single app, as well as maintain privacy, efficiently manage notifications, and switch between different accounts without the need for parallel apps.

The multi-account feature is under development and it will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new video messages feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android.

This new feature provides beta users with the ability to record and send video messages.

When users hold the microphone button within the chat bar in any conversation, it will turn into a video camera button.

–IANS

shs/svn/

