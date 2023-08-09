scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp working on passkey support for Android beta

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 9 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new passkey feature for account verification on Android beta.

The passkey feature will provide users with an easy way to sign in safely, reports WABetaInfo.

A passkey is a short sequence of numbers or letters that is used to verify users’ identity. It also serves as a kind of security code that makes sure that only authorised devices can be verified.

“Since the passkey will use your fingerprint, face, or screen lock to verify your identity, this definitely enhances security, adding an extra layer of protection beyond traditional methods like PINs,” the report said.

The passkey feature is currently under development and is expected to be available in a future update of the app.

On Sunday, it was reported that the messaging platform had started to roll out an admin review feature for group chats on Android beta.

The feature allows everyone in the group chat to report messages shared in the conversation to the group admins. With this feature, the group admins can gain assistance in monitoring the group even when they are not there.

Last month, the company had released new safety tools for when users receive messages from unknown phone numbers, on Android beta.

The platform also rolled out a ‘link with phone number’ feature on Android beta, which allows users to link their account to WhatsApp Web by using their phone number.

In June, the Meta-owned platform had launched a feature which allows users to send high-quality videos, on Android beta.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

–IANS

aj/ksk

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
I agree with Pragyan Ojha on expediting Tilak Varma for No. 4 position in ODI: Aakash Chopra
Next article
Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre's son Daniel Sancho Bronchalo charged with murder
This May Also Interest You
News

Travis Scott breaks all records as his album 'Utopia' trends No.1 on Billboard 200

News

Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre's son Daniel Sancho Bronchalo charged with murder

Sports

I agree with Pragyan Ojha on expediting Tilak Varma for No. 4 position in ODI: Aakash Chopra

Health & Lifestyle

Walking 3,967 steps a day may cut death risk from any cause: Study

News

Ileana D'Cruz celebrates 'one week' of being Koa Phoenix Dolan's 'mama'

News

Romanch Mehta on 'Baghin': My character is a mix of positive, negative shades

Technology

Google launches new AI-enabled browser-based development environment 'Project IDX'

Technology

Indian startups might see funding spring in 6-12 months: Report

Sports

New Zealand takes it slow with Williamson's comeback, but leaves World Cup door ajar

Technology

Zoom rival BlueJeans to shut down in post-pandemic world

News

Abhimanyu Singh to perform action sequence in Jr NTR's 'Devara'

Technology

Top tech firms seek Nov 1 laptop import restriction deadline extended by a year

Sports

Corinthians reach Copa Sudamericana last eight

News

Cardi B's thrown microphone sold for a whopping $100K

News

Angus Cloud gets heartfelt tribute on 'Euphoria' Season 2

News

Karan Johar to commemorate at length his 25 years as a filmmaker at IFFM

Technology

Apple faces lawsuit over 'Tetris' movie by Gizmodo editor

News

After Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh to play Don in ‘Don 3’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US