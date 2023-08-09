WhatsApp working on passkey support for Android beta

San Francisco, Aug 9 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new passkey feature for account verification on Android beta.

The passkey feature will provide users with an easy way to sign in safely, reports WABetaInfo.

A passkey is a short sequence of numbers or letters that is used to verify users’ identity. It also serves as a kind of security code that makes sure that only authorised devices can be verified.

“Since the passkey will use your fingerprint, face, or screen lock to verify your identity, this definitely enhances security, adding an extra layer of protection beyond traditional methods like PINs,” the report said.

The passkey feature is currently under development and is expected to be available in a future update of the app.

On Sunday, it was reported that the messaging platform had started to roll out an admin review feature for group chats on Android beta.

The feature allows everyone in the group chat to report messages shared in the conversation to the group admins. With this feature, the group admins can gain assistance in monitoring the group even when they are not there.

Last month, the company had released new safety tools for when users receive messages from unknown phone numbers, on Android beta.

The platform also rolled out a ‘link with phone number’ feature on Android beta, which allows users to link their account to WhatsApp Web by using their phone number.

In June, the Meta-owned platform had launched a feature which allows users to send high-quality videos, on Android beta.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

