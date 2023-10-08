scorecardresearch
WhatsApp working on 'secret code' creation feature for locked chats on Android

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Oct 8 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a secret code creation feature, which will allow users to choose a custom password for their protected chat folder.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is creating a new page that will let users create a secret code for their locked chats.

Entering a secret code will allow users to easily find locked chats even in the search bar of the app.

Plus, configuring a secret code will let them lock chats even from companion devices.

As noted in the creation form, the company suggests using a word or a simple emoji for quick access, the report said.

Moreover, the report mentioned that WhatsApp will allow users to synchronise chat locks across all of their linked devices, significantly improving the user experience. The secret code creation feature for locked chats with support for linked devices is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature designed to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android, especially when they are closed in specific countries.

This move comes in response to local laws requiring the platform to restrict access to specific content within certain regions. This feature will allow WhatsApp to notify the channel creator if their channel’s visibility is restricted in certain countries due to legal requirements.

0
