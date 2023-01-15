WhatsApp working on 'switch camera mode' on iOS beta

San Francisco, Jan 15 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new switch camera mode, which will allow users to switch between a camera and video mode, on iOS beta.

Currently, users have to tap and hold to record a video which is complicated when they have to record a long video, reports WABetaInfo.

However, now, users will soon be able to switch to video mode with just a tap in the future, making it simpler and easier to record videos.

The new camera mode is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for iOS and it will be released in a future update, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, the messaging platform had introduced the ‘Accidental delete’ feature, a new layer of protection.

This feature helps users by providing a five-second window to reverse the accidental message delete and click on ‘Delete for everyone’, giving users a moment to quickly undo a deleted message if they accidentally select ‘Delete for me’ but meant to ‘Delete for everyone’.

–IANS

aj/svn/