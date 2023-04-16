scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp's new feature allows adding descriptions to forwarded messages

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 16 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp has released a new feature, allowing users to add descriptions to forwarded images, videos, GIFs, and documents on Android, which is currently available to some beta testers.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature can come in handy if the current caption doesn’t accurately describe the image or if you want to add a different description.

By removing the existing caption and replacing it with your own, the new description will be sent as a separate message. This will help ensure that the recipients know that it doesn’t belong to the original message.

Users now will be able to add more context to the forwarded media they send, as this will enable them to provide a brief explanation of why they forwarded the media, and also share their thoughts, opinions, or feelings about the content.

Moreover, the report said that after installing this update, some users may experience issues when viewing status updates and downloading videos.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has rolled out the “companion mode” feature to all beta testers in its latest update on Android.

Earlier, the companion mode was only available to a select group of beta testers.

This feature, an extension of multi-device support, has been designed to allow users to link their existing WhatsApp account to another mobile phone.

–IANS

shs/uk/

Previous article
MP man, declared dead of Covid in Guj and 'body' cremated, returns home
Next article
IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer's century helps KKR post 185/6 against Mumbai Indians
This May Also Interest You
Technology

China's 'artificial sun' breaks record in quest for efficient thermonuclear fusion reactors

Technology

Indian fintech startups raise $1.2 bn in Q1 2023, down 55% YoY

Technology

Agrawal, Gadde, Segal sue Twitter over $1 mn in unpaid legal fees

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept on vigil as fresh Covid-19 cases touch 432

Sports

Brazil Para-Badminton International: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam enter quarterfinals

Technology

WhatsApp's new security feature to double check if it's really you

Technology

Bullish on India, Tim Cook to unveil Apple retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi

Sports

IPL 2023: Raza, Curran, Shahrukh help Punjab get back to winning ways, beat Lucknow by two wickets (Ld)

News

William Shatner to lead 'Stars On Mars' competition series

Sports

Asian Wrestling Championships: India's Vikas wins bronze in Greco-Roman category

News

Netflix dark comedy 'Beef' joins the race for Emmys

News

'Karnataka is diverting Mhadei water for steel plants,' says Goa MP

News

‘Coka 2.0’ singer Lisa Mishra is ‘open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur’

Health & Lifestyle

India sees surge in Covid cases; virus moving towards endemic stage, say officials

Sports

Bumrah commences rehab at NCA, Shreyas to undergo surgery for lower back issue

Sports

Lewandowski adds voice, calling for Messi's return to Barcelona

News

Shreyas Talpade finds dubbing for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ challenging

News

Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr-starrer 'War 2' set to start shooting in November

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US