scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp's new feature lets you reply to status updates using 'avatars'

By Agency News Desk
WhatsApp's new feature lets you reply to status updates using 'avatars' _pic courtesy news agency
WhatsApp's new feature lets you reply to status updates using 'avatars' _pic courtesy news agency

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature that will allow users to reply to status updates using avatars on iOS and Android. With this feature, the company aims to improve engagement with status updates by providing users with an additional tool to engage with their contacts, making replying to status updates even more interactive, according to WABetaInfo.

The report mentioned that users can currently choose from a set of eight available avatars to respond to status updates.

This feature is available to some beta testers who install the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

In addition, some beta testers can also reply to status updates by using an animated version of the avatars available in the set, a feature that was not available during the development, the report confirmed.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced to roll out support for a password-less passkey feature to all Android users.

The move will help WhatsApp users on Android bid goodbye to insecure and even annoying two-factor SMS authentication.

“Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys. Only your face, fingerprint, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account,” the company posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Passkeys were previously being tested by WhatsApp in its beta channel, but it’s now coming to regular users.

There is still no information on support for WhatsApp passkeys on iPhones.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men’s ODI World Cup: Ruthless David Warner-Mitchell Marsh record highest opening partnership for Australia
Next article
E-commerce platforms log Rs 47K cr worth GMV in 1st week of India festive sales
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US