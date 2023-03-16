scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp's new feature on iOS lets users extract text from images

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 16 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out the ‘Text detection’ feature on iOS which allows users to extract text right out of an image.

The company is rolling out this feature to everyone after installing the latest WhatsApp for iOS 23.5.77 update, reports WABetaInfo.

When users open an image which contains text, they will see a new button that allows them to copy text from the image.

For privacy reasons, this feature is not compatible with the view once images.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a sticker maker tool on iOS, which allows users to convert images into stickers.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp was widely rolling out the ‘voice status updates’ feature on iOS, with which users can record a voice note and share it through Status.

The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds, and users can also forward voice notes from their chats to status.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Previous article
Whoopi Goldberg issues apology for using Romani slur on 'The View'
Next article
It seems users can now try new AI Bing Chat without any waitlist
This May Also Interest You
News

Jubilant Guneet Monga reaches Mumbai after Oscar conquest

Technology

Indian unicorns excel in offering maternity benefits, OPD coverage: Report

Sports

Sammer demanding increasing robustness and speed in German club football

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals

Sports

WPL 2023: We thought 150 was par based on the conditions, says Sneh Rana

Health & Lifestyle

Patients suffering from rare diseases should be treated at JK Lon Hospital: HC tells Raj govt

Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US