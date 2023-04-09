scorecardresearch
WhatsApp's new feature to add, edit contacts within app on Android

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 9 (IANS) Meta-owned Whatsapp has introduced a new feature – “manage contacts within the app”, allowing users to add and edit contacts without leaving the app on Android.

The ability to add and edit contacts within WhatsApp for Android is now available for some beta testers using the latest beta version, and it will roll out to even more users in the coming days, according to WABetaInfo.

Users can check the availability of the feature on their devices by opening the contact list within WhatsApp and selecting the “New Contact” option.

If the “New contact” option is available, it means the feature is available and they can add contacts without leaving WhatsApp.

Moreover, users can also add unknown numbers to their contacts list when they reach others on WhatsApp, without switching to the contacts app, said the report.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature, which will allow users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the app.

Earlier, users could share status updates to Facebook stories, but they had to go through the extra step of manually sharing the update each time they posted something new.

But now, due to this new feature, the process may be automatic for certain status updates users choose, when the option is enabled.

–IANS

shs/vd

Adinath Kothare: Follow physical discipline and worship your body as if it is a temple
Director Rahul Khan: ‘Insaaniyat’ is all about religious harmony
