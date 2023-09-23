scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp's new feature to keep creators informed about status of their channels

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature designed to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android

By Agency News Desk
WhatsApp's new feature to keep creators informed about status of their channels _ pic courtesy news agency

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature designed to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels on Android, especially when they are closed in specific countries. This move comes in response to local laws requiring the platform to restrict access to specific content within certain regions, reports WABetaInfo.

This feature will allow WhatsApp to notify the channel creator if their channel’s visibility is restricted in certain countries due to legal requirements.

According to the report, channel alerts work by notifying the channel creator when their channel is closed in a specific country, meaning users with phone numbers associated with that country will no longer be able to access or follow the channel.

The channel alerts feature to notify creators about the status of their channels is available to some beta testers, the report said.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out an ‘automatic security code verification’ feature for end-to-end encryption to a limited number of beta testers on Android.

With this feature, the app will try to automatically verify if messages are end-to-end encryption without requiring any user intervention.

This process will be called “Key Transparency”, enhancing the overall security and privacy of users’ conversations by checking if they are using a secure connection. However, WhatsApp still provides users with the manual verification feature in case the automatic verification fails or it is not available.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Why Nana Patekar turned down Leo DiCaprio starrer ‘Body Of Lies’
Next article
AI can replace auditors and accountants, Union Finance secretary
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US