scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp's new feature to let users create stickers within app

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 21 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature — “sticker maker tool”, which will let users create stickers right within the application on iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, the company plans to introduce a “New Sticker” option within the chat share action sheet.

The feature will allow users to select a photo from their library and edit it with tools such as the ability to remove the background.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the new feature will save users from downloading third-party applications.

The report also noted that a similar tool is already available on WhatsApp Web and Desktop, but the one in development on iOS will provide users with additional tools.

The ability to create stickers using an in-app sticker maker tool is in the works and will be included in a future app update.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new group calling feature on macOS devices, which will allow users to make group calls with a selected number of participants.

Earlier, it was not possible to start a group call as the button was either disabled or not functioning on macOS.

However, in the latest update of the WhatsApp beta, the call buttons (audio and video) are finally available, and users can now start a group call.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Madhwal strikes after Vivrant, Mayank fifties as SRH reach 200/5 against Mumbai Indians
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Madhwal strikes after Vivrant, Mayank fifties as SRH reach 200/5 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

PCB adds Grant Bradburn, Mickey Arthur among three new members in men's selection committee

News

Natalie Portman says women at Cannes are expected to behave differently than men

Sports

Jayaprakash re-elected unanimously as President of Swimming Federation of India

Sports

Heavy rains lash B'luru; RCB vs Gujarat Titan match may be affected

Sports

Pacer Ollie Robinson down with 'sore ankle' as England face latest injury scare ahead of Ireland Test

News

Digital creator Shivani Bafna makes scintillating debut at Cannes

News

'Drishyam' set for South Korean remake

News

Ram Charan hails NTR for recognising the power of Telugu cinema

Sports

At least 12 killed in stampede at soccer stadium in El Salvador (Ld)

Sports

Hockey: Indian women's team hold Australia 1-1 in third test match, lose series 2-0

Technology

Apple releases first iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6 beta to developers

Sports

Injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant will badly affect India in WTC Final: Ian Chappell

Sports

John Wright, Jhulan Goswami hold a special training session for MI Junior Champions

Health & Lifestyle

The syncretic culture of India

Sports

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh is going to get his paycheque a little higher next year, says Chris Gayle

Sports

Hockey India congratulates captain Savita, Nikki Pradhan on milestone matches

News

Ektaa Kapoor is 'extremely proud' as 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' clocks up 1k episodes

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US