scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp's new security feature to double check if it's really you

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 14 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced new security features to the platform, including — Account Protect, Device Verification, and Automatic Security Codes, which the company will be adding in the coming months.

Now, the company will double-check that it’s really you when you switch your WhatsApp account to a new device — using the ‘Account Protect’ feature.

“From now on, we may ask you on your old device to verify that you want to take this step as an extra security check. This feature can help alert you to an unauthorised attempt to move your account to another device,” WhatsApp said in a blogpost.

To counter the growing menace of mobile device malware and its implications for personal privacy and security, the company has introduced a new feature called ‘Device Verification’.

This feature will add checks to help authenticate your account — with no action needed from you — and better protect you if your device is compromised, which will let you continue using WhatsApp uninterrupted.

Under ‘Automatic Security Codes’, the company is rolling out a security feature based on a process called “Key Transparency” that allows you to automatically verify that you have a secure connection, meaning you are chatting with the intended recipient.

When you click on the Encryption tab under a contact’s info, you’ll be able to verify right away that your personal conversation is secured.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Previous article
New malware in Discord can steal users' info, warn researchers
Next article
'Chashni': Chandini gears up for her younger sister becoming her mother-in-law
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Digital health pioneer Pear Therapeutics files for bankruptcy, lays off workers

Technology

SpaceX’s Starship ‘ready for launch’, says Elon Musk

Technology

Even mild Covid infection can cause sudden hearing loss: Study

Review

Movie Review |’Jubilee’: An absorbing tale set against Hindi cinema’s early years

Technology

Hyundai to invest $18.2 bn in EV production by 2030

Technology

HARMAN expands India footprint, to hire 200 people this year

News

When Celina Jaitly gave it back to a troll who accused her…

News

Michelle Dockery to star alongside Tom Hanks in Robert Zemeckis' 'Here'

Technology

S.Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox

News

Mammootty to star in Deeno Dennis' action entertainer 'Bazooka'

Sports

Zverev back to clay court in style at Monte-Carlo

Sports

Neeraj Chopra to begin Diamond League defence in Doha

News

Now Nora Fatehi to play leading roles

News

Madonna to return to original look after her Grammy avatar was criticised

News

Neha Kakkar wishes brother Tony on his birthday, says 'You always make us proud'

News

Taika Waititi announces his upcoming sports film ‘Next Goal Wins’

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 139 pediatric flu deaths this season

Health & Lifestyle

High BP in men in their 30s linked with dementia risk in their 70s

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US