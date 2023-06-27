scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Why astronauts develop skin rashes, viral infections in space

By Agency News Desk

Toronto, June 27 (IANS) Space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakening the immune system, making astronauts more susceptible to infections and skin rashes while in space, according to a study.

Astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) are commonly known to suffer from skin rashes, as well as respiratory and non-respiratory diseases. They are also known to shed more live virus particles, for example Epstein-Barr virus, varicella-zoster responsible for shingles, herpes-simplex-1 responsible for sores, and cytomegalovirus.

These suggest that the human immune system might be weakened by space travel.

“Here we show that the expression of many genes related to immune functions rapidly decreases when astronauts reach space, while the opposite happens when they return to Earth after six months aboard the ISS,” said lead author Dr Odette Laneuville, Associate Professor at the Department of Biology of the University of Ottawa.

In the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, the researchers studied gene expression in leukocytes (white blood cells) in a cohort of 14 astronauts, including three women and 11 men, who resided on board the ISS for between 4.5 and 6.5 months between 2015 and 2019.

Leukocytes were isolated from 4 millilitres of blood drawn from each astronaut at 10 time points: once pre-flight, four times in flight, and five times back on Earth. About 15,410 genes were found to be differentially expressed in leukocytes.

Among these genes, the researchers identified two clusters, with 247 and 29 genes respectively, which changed their expression in tandem along the studied timeline. Genes in the first cluster were dialled down when reaching space and back up when returning to Earth, while genes in the second followed the opposite pattern. Both clusters mostly consisted of genes that code for proteins, but with a difference: their predominant function was related to immunity for the genes in the first cluster, and to cellular structures and functions for the second.

These results suggest that when someone travels to space, these changes in gene expression cause a rapid decrease in the strength of their immune system. However, the data showed that most genes in either cluster returned to their pre-flight level of expression within one year after return on Earth, and typically much sooner — on average, after a few weeks.

Thus, returning astronauts run an elevated risk of infection for at least one month after landing back on Earth. The length of recovery is likely to depend on age, sex, genetic differences, and childhood exposure to pathogens, the researchers said.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Defending champion Kvitova and Krejcikova withdraw from Eastbourne
Next article
Global Chess League: Sara Khadem joins Triveni Continental Kings as replacement player
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Global Chess League: Sara Khadem joins Triveni Continental Kings as replacement player

Sports

Defending champion Kvitova and Krejcikova withdraw from Eastbourne

Sports

Youth Women's National Boxing: Two-time Asian Junior champ Nikita Chand starts on winning note

News

Cast of 'Doosri Maa' celebrates 200-episode milestone

Sports

This World Cup is going to be very competitive, says Rohit Sharma

Technology

ESA’s mission to probe universe's dark mysteries to fly on Saturday

Sports

Ashes 2023: Chris Gaffaney set to reach 50-Test milestone at Lord’s

Sports

India’s 11-year-old Hamza takes second place in Asia’s prestigious X30 Championship in Sepang

News

Aaliya Siddiqui to be evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2'

News

Munawar Faruqui shares Eid plans, says it’s gonna be a low-key celebration

Sports

Experienced Australia pumped up to take on India in World Cup opener

Technology

Google introduces new quick action to easily access features in Meet on web

Technology

WhatsApp Business surpasses 200 mn monthly active users globally (Lead)

Sports

West Indies women beat Ireland to start ODI series on winning note

News

Jr NTR pained over fan’s death, seeks probe

News

Actor Prithviraj shares health update after injury, promises to get back to action soon

Sports

Ashes 2023: Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali for the second Test v Australia

Sports

Wrestlers' case: Delhi court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against WFI chief on July 1

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US