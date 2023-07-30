scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Why intake of fibre during pregnancy is important for baby

By Agency News Desk

Tokyo, July 30 (IANS) Low fibre intake during pregnancy may delay development in baby’s brains, according to a research.

Certain nutrients — including dietary fibre, vitamin C, and folic acid — are often consumed in too small amounts. Previous research has shown that during pregnancy these nutrients are essential for the development of offspring.

The new study, published in Frontiers in Nutrition, found that neurodevelopmental delays correlated with the amount of dietary fibre expectant mothers did — or did not — consume during pregnancy.

It showed that maternal dietary fibre insufficiency affected several domains related to children’s brain function, including skills like communication, problem solving, and personal-social.

“Most pregnant women consume far less dietary fibre than what is the recommended intake,” said Dr Kunio Miyake, a researcher at the University of Yamanashi and first author of the study published in Frontiers in Nutrition.

“Our results provided reinforcing evidence that undernutrition during pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of neurodevelopmental delay in children.”

In the study, the team analysed more than 76,000 mother-infant pairs in Japan and compared the development of children whose mothers had the highest intake of dietary fibre to groups of mothers who consumed successively less fibre during pregnancy.

They found that the effect of maternal fibre undersupply was noticeable in several domains related to brain function. The researchers also found delays in the development of large body part movement and coordination, as well as in the coordination of smaller muscles.

“Our results show that nutritional guidance for pregnant mothers is crucial to reduce the risk of future health problems for their children,” said Miyake.

The researchers also pointed to certain limitations of their study.

“Human studies cannot assess the effects of dietary fibre alone. Although this study considered the impact of folic acid intake during pregnancy, the possibility of other nutrients having an impact cannot be completely ruled out,” Miyake pointed out.

“In addition, dietary fibre intake from supplements could not be investigated.”

–IANS

rvt/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sonu Sood's fans organise blood donation drive to celebrate his 50th b'day
Next article
Deepika sets couple goals as she wears jacket with Ranveer's face painted on it
This May Also Interest You
News

Deepika sets couple goals as she wears jacket with Ranveer's face painted on it

News

Sonu Sood's fans organise blood donation drive to celebrate his 50th b'day

Technology

Apple's new iOS 16.6 update fixes iPhone security flaws

Technology

Belly fat doesn't raise diabetes risk for all, may protect some: Study

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar tells Pooja Bhatt she feels 'unsafe' around Elvish Yadav

News

Mark Ronson forced to scrap some 'great songs' from 'Barbie'

Sports

Ajinkya Rahane pulls out of Leicestershire stint for One-Day Cup

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt and Salman Khan talk about their 'rough' journey

Technology

Critical & emerging technologies to emerge as important metrics of power: Jaishankar

Technology

New malware targeting Android users to steal sensitive data using OCR

News

Sinead O'Connor believed Donald Trump was Satan reincarnated

News

Angelina Jolie wants to date someone up to her 'impossibly high' standards

News

Oppenheimer urged Nehru to bar thorium exports to US for its N-goals

News

The Gita did more than just give Oppenheimer a quote that outlived him

Sports

Croatia Open: Wawrinka reaches final with win over Sonego

News

Affair that got Oppenheimer cast as a communist, tailed by the FBI

News

Halle Berry seen skateboarding in bikini ahead of her 57th birthday

News

The Mattel doll loses out to Nolan, the Bomb and the Gita in India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US