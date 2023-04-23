scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Windows 11 Beta expands 'live captions' to support 5 more languages

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 23 (IANS) Microsoft has released a new build of Windows 11 to Insiders in the Beta channel, adding “live caption” support for five more languages.

“Languages support has been expanded to include Danish, English (Ireland), French (Canada), Korean, Portuguese (Portugal),” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

The tech giant also fixed several bugs and issues with the update.

In the new build, it fixed an issue where the touch keyboard didn’t correctly recognise a hardware keyboard available in some cases, as well an issue that was causing live captions to crash on the first launch due to an issue impacting registry data retrieval.

It also fixed the issue causing live captions’ Add a language menu icon and label to overlap.

Moreover, the company has also added features to the enhanced speech recognition language files to improve performance and provide out-of-language filtering meant to limit incorrect captions for speech not in the caption language.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has introduced a new feature called “Gallery” in File Explorer for users to access their photo collection easily in Windows 11.

“We are introducing Gallery, a new feature in File Explorer designed to make it easy to access your photo collection. The set of content shown in Gallery is the same as what you’ll see in the All Photos view in the Photos app,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

–IANS

shs/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Golf: Im sparkles as he and partner Mitchell stay in hunt at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Next article
IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell hit fifties before late strikes from RR bowlers restrict RCB to 189/9
This May Also Interest You
Sports

National Poker Series India draws to a close with record participation

Technology

Even celebrities who passed away, including Sushant Singh Rajput, get paid Blue tick on Twitter

Sports

IPL 2023: We felt 175 was a good target on this pitch, says Kohli after RCB's 24-run win

Sports

'I can't work out what I need to compete': Rehabilitating Nadal withdraws from Madrid Open

Technology

Global VC market falls to $57.3 bn in Q1, expected to remain weak in Q2

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in black outfits at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party

News

Karan Johar sets the record straight by denying making 'Dhadak 2'

Sports

Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Garvit Gujarat join Premier Handball League bandwagon

Technology

Zilingo co-founder Ankiti Bose files $100 mn lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy

Sports

Super Cup: Jamshedpur wary of Bengaluru threat ahead of semi-final

Health & Lifestyle

US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

Sports

Super Cup: Chennaiyin look to secure semifinals berth against Mumbai City

News

Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first baby

Sports

Indian men's boxing contingent left for Tashkent; to participate in multi-nation training camp ahead of Worlds

News

Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan built a connection during 'Evil Dead Rise'

Technology

Cook left amused after seeing 1984 Mac computer at Mumbai retail store

News

Ram Charan and wife's special Oscar video hits record views

News

Raghav Juyal: When Salman Khan praises someone it's not scripted

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US