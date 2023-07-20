scorecardresearch
Windows 11 to alert users about unsafe copy & pasted passwords

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 20 (IANS) Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23506’ to the Dev Channel, which includes unsafe copy and pasted password warnings, local file sharing improvements and much more.

With the new build, the company is “trying out” a feature for users who have enabled warning options for Windows Security to “see a UI warning on unsafe password copy and paste, just as they currently see when they type in their password,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

The company also made some improvements to the built-in Windows share window and nearby sharing for sharing local files from the PC.

The improvements include redesigned Windows share window, the ability to email the files through Outlook directly within the Windows share window, and more.

Starting with Build 23506, the new Outlook for Windows Preview is now an inbox app. With the new Outlook for Windows, users can connect work and personal emails, calendars and contacts in one secure place.

The company also mentioned that the Windows Copilot Preview, which began rolling out with Build 23493, is now available to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

“With the update of our colour font format to COLRv1, Windows is now able to display richer emoji with a 3D like appearance with support coming soon to some apps and browsers,” it added.

These emoji use gradients to bring the design style that the users have been asking for. Moreover, Voice access is now available via the accessibility flyout on the Lock screen.

Also, the tech giant has temporarily disabled the new Settings homepage that began rolling out with Build 23493 due to a bug that could cause some instability on Insider’s PCs. However, it plans to re-enable and roll this back out once that bug is fixed in a future flight.

–IANS

aj/dpb

