scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Windows 11's Android integration to get file sharing feature, settings updates & more

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 14 (IANS) Microsoft has released an update for ‘Windows Subsystem for Android’ (WSA) — which allows users to run Android apps on Windows 11 — to all Insider channels, which includes a new file sharing feature, settings updates, and more.

The new update (2305.40000.4.0) will provide users with the “long-requested” file sharing feature, settings updates and graphics fixes, the tech giant said in a blogpost.

“We are pleased to announce that Windows Subsystem for Android can now share your Windows user folders, like Documents and Pictures, with the Subsystem, so scenarios like uploading a photo to a social media app or editing a video in a creative app work seamlessly.”

This feature is enabled by default for preview users and can be toggled on and off in Windows Subsystem for Android Settings.

Also, with the new update, users will be able to transfer files using drag and drop and copy and paste.

The company further mentioned that only files in the Windows user profile folder are available to the Subsystem.

“Windows system folders, Program Files, other users’ folders, external drives, etc, are not supported,” it added.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Microsoft had started testing a new dark mode for its Paint application in Windows 11.

–IANS

aj/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Environmentally conscious: 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house on theme sustainability
Next article
AMD unveils new chip as generative AI accelerator
This May Also Interest You
News

Nikki Sharma flaunts her Shiva tattoos, says she was destined for upcoming serial

Technology

Lenovo to invest $1 bn to accelerate AI deployment for businesses

News

‘Salman Khan, Karan Johar helped me when I needed advice,’ says Mimoh Chakraborty

Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat becomes first state to issue digital health cards for students

Technology

Madhav Sheth bids goodbye to global tech brand realme

Health & Lifestyle

Australia's doctors call for overhaul of 'sick care' system

Health & Lifestyle

Mylab's indigenous rapid test to detect Sickle Cell Anaemia in minutes

Technology

AMD unveils new chip as generative AI accelerator

News

Environmentally conscious: 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house on theme sustainability

News

Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott marries long-time partner Matt Moeller

Lyrics

Barsaat Aa Gayi Song Lyrics starring Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh

Technology

Zoho logs over 65% CAGR upmarket growth in India

Health & Lifestyle

Over 60% youth in India are susceptible to e-cigarettes: Study

News

'Elio' teaser-trailer promises a thrilling intergalactic adventure

News

Richa Chadha calls 'Fukrey' special as it introduced her to 'the love of her life'

Technology

India's smart home security camera shipments grew 48% in Q1 2023: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Microplastics getting deposited in human respiratory tract: Study

Technology

OpenAI releases generative text features with function calling capability

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US