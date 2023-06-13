scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WinZO crosses 40 bn micro transactions in FY23, aims for 55 bn in FY24

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Homegrown online gaming platform WinZO on Tuesday announced that the company surpassed 40 billion micro transactions in FY23 and aims for annualised micro-transaction volume of 55 billion in FY24.

These micro-transactions are small ticket-size transactions carried out by the users within the WinZO ecosystem during their gameplay. WinZO gamers use digital payment methods, predominantly UPI, to deposit funds in their WinZO wallet, which in turn is used for making the in-game microtransactions, according to the company.

UPI accounts for at least 75 per cent of the transaction volume on the company’s platform.

“WinZO’s new users add small amounts to their WinZO wallet and then engage in gaming activities through frequent micro transactions as low as Rs 1. This entire business and infrastructure model heavily relies on UPI, without which it wouldn’t have been feasible,” Paavan Nanda, co-founder of WinZO, said in a statement.

The gaming platform contributes to at least one out of every 250 UPI transactions that occur in India and accounts for over 30 million UPI transactions per month.

Moreover, the company said that every fourth user on WinZO experiences their first-ever digital transaction, with a substantial number of newcomers hailing from smaller villages and towns across India.

Places like Ghazipur, Daudnagar, Khavda, Khimsar, Vidisha, and Sitlakhet have witnessed WinZO’s deep effect, introducing these users to the digital payment landscape and opening new possibilities as they connect to the digital grid.

The quarter ending in March 2023 saw WinZO complete its first quarter with over 12 billion transactions, fueled by successful user acquisition efforts and high user engagement resulting from the introduction of innovative formats and games.

The company mentioned that it has further enhanced user understanding and confidence by providing a multilingual payments page, available in 12 languages, enabling users to comfortably carry out transactions on a digital platform for the first time.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samsung, SK hynix on lookout for further developments in US chip export policy
Next article
Thailand reports 15 dengue deaths, cases at 3-yr high
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

AMU student develops portable single lead ECG device

Health & Lifestyle

Thailand reports 15 dengue deaths, cases at 3-yr high

Technology

Samsung, SK hynix on lookout for further developments in US chip export policy

Technology

'Women-Friendly Tourism' app to create 10,000 women ventures, 30K tourism jobs in Kerala

Technology

All about Breaking Point, that ran controversial Dorsey interview

Technology

Food ordering firm Grubhub to lay off 15% of staff

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to get optimised Google apps: Report

News

Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal starrer 'Kandahar' to drop on Prime Video on June 16

Sports

Gurbachan Singh Randhawa steps down as AFI selection panel chairman

Technology

Twitter may soon limit number of DMs send by non-Blue users

News

BTS Jungkook falls asleep during live

Sports

'Only Virat can reveal why he left Test captaincy': Sourav Ganguly

News

Abhilash Thapliyal is chuffed with selection of 'Privacy', 'Kennedy' for Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival

Sports

Ecuador forward Valencia joins Brazil's Internacional

Sports

Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Nepal aim to take home success on the road in Zimbabwe

Technology

US FTC files suit to halt Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal: Report

News

Gurmeet Choudhary says he drives around SRK's 'Mannat' whenever he feels low and needs motivation

News

Superhero series 'Superman and Lois' gets renewed for season 4

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US