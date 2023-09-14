scorecardresearch
Woman 'gulps down' Apple AirPod thinking it is a vitamin

A report has claimed a woman in the US accidentally gulped down one of her Apple Airpods thinking of it as a vitamin.

Woman 'gulps down' Apple AirPod thinking it is a vitamin
Woman 'gulps down' Apple AirPod thinking it is a vitamin pic courtesy news agency

A woman in the US accidentally gulped down one of her Apple Airpods thinking of it as a vitamin, a report has claimed. Tanna Barker is going viral after admitting in a TikTok video that she swallowed one of her AirPods, reports Android Authority.

In the video, she explained that she was out for a walk with a friend and having a conversation and during that she took one of the earbuds out of her ear to hear more clearly.

Barker then decided to take her vitamins and popped the AirPod in her mouth. After that she realised that the vitamins were still in her hand.

“Halfway through my walk, I decided to take my vitamins, so I put my vitamins in, took a drink, and I was like, man, those are stuck,” Barker was quoted as saying.

“So I guzzled my water, kept on going, said bye to Kathleen, and went to go get my AirPods. And my pills were in my hand. I swallowed my AirPods,” she added.

According to the report, she seems to be doing well, even taking moments to laugh at herself about the whole situation.

Baker mentioned that she immediately called doctors and friends for advice and they all told her the same thing — to let it pass naturally, the report said.

Back in 2021, another US woman also swallowed an AirPod, thinking it was a vitamin.

She was surprised to discover that it still worked after recording a voice note and capturing her stomach sound.

Last year, a celebrity from the UK also gulped down her AirPod with her vitamins. However, she threw it up instead of letting it pass naturally.

