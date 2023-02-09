scorecardresearch
World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (IANS) Battista, the world’s fastest accelerating electric car, was unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show here on Thursday. The pure-electric hyper GT Battista was unveiled for the first time in India at the show organised as part of the E-Mobility Week and it adds an important milestone, as the city gears up for India’s first Formula E Grand Prix on February 11.

Designed, developed, and made by Automobili Pininfarina, the Italian luxury car brand wholly owned by Mahindra & Mahindra, the Battista combines the pinnacle of legendary Italian design and unprecedented EV performance.

The makers claimed that the car is not only a design masterpiece and the most powerful car ever made in Italy, but also officially the fastest-accelerating car in the world.

The car was unveiled by Sujai Karampuri, Director, Electronics, Semiconductors and Advanced Chemistry Cell of the Telangana government in the presence of Gurpratap Boparai, CEO, Europe Business, Mahindra & Mahindra and Paolo Dellacha, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina.

“Telangana has a rich association with the Mahindra Group, and we are proud of Mahindra for getting such cutting-edge technology in electric mobility,” Karampuri said.

“Battista represents the pinnacle of technology in electric vehicles in its truest form. As the car is set to participate in the Hyderabad E Prix circuit, it will also mark its debut in India,” Boparai said.

Dellacha said that they are strengthening collaboration with the Mahindra Group for the future.

The Hyderabad E-Motor show is being organised from February 8 to 10 at Hitex Exhibition Centre where commercial EVs, energy storage companies, charging infrastructure and EV components manufacturers, and startups across these segments are displaying their products spread over an area of 10,500 square meters. The show is providing a platform for global and domestic electric vehicle players to showcase their strengths and capabilities to the world.

–IANS

ms/vd

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures' film 'Mean Girls – The Musical'
Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K
