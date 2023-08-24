scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

X announces changes to its API, retires legacy tiers & endpoints

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) has announced changes to its API (Application Programming Interface) that would retire some of the legacy tiers and endpoints — a move that could again increase costs of API tier for developers, especially enterprise clients.

The company said that it’s discontinuing some of the endpoints and asking users to migrate to the new v2 API.

“As part of our ongoing effort to modernise and transform our API platform, we are deprecating some of our v1.1 endpoints and asking you to migrate to the v2 equivalents. These deprecations will allow us to continue building support for the latest X features with our v2 API,” X said in a post.

“We will continue deprecating v1.1 endpoints in the future and highly suggest mapping out 78 your existing consumption to prepare for future migrations,” it added.

The microblogging platform also said that it is retiring the legacy Essential and Elevated tiers, and customers using them will need to move to any of the new tiers.

“In addition, we will retire legacy v2 access tiers including Essential and Elevated (for those who still have them) within the next 30 days. To maintain access to our v2 API, please log into your developer account and enroll in Free, Basic, Pro, or Enterprise. Please reach out to our developer support as needed,” X noted.

The company launched its new paid API platform in March, with free, basic, and enterprise access tiers.

These three levels include a basic ‘free’ level primarily intended for content posting bots, a $100 per month ‘basic’ level, and an expensive ‘enterprise’ level.

In May, the company launched a new API (Application Programming Interface) tier called — “API Pro” for startups that costs $5,000 per month.

With this tier, developers can fetch one million tweets per month, post 3,00,000 tweets per month, and get access to the full archive search endpoint.

–IANS

shs/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Laura Wolvaardt appointed as interim captain of South Africa women’s team
Next article
Making good music starts with a cup of 'chai' for AP Dhillon (IANS Interview)
This May Also Interest You
News

Making good music starts with a cup of 'chai' for AP Dhillon (IANS Interview)

Sports

Laura Wolvaardt appointed as interim captain of South Africa women’s team

News

Kartik Aaryan 'enjoyed playing this emotionally charged character' in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Technology

Meta Horizon Worlds' new update lets users easily block, report others while in Pause

Sports

Coimbatore police to open adventure club for adventure sport and gaming

News

Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Glam characters take as much work as something realistic' 

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to perform with Nagaland’s Mahila Band on ‘Pani Da Rang’, ‘Saadi Galli’

News

Raghav Juyal to star in Guneet Monga's action-packed thriller 'Kill'

News

Kareena Kapoor debuts again!

News

National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut in final race

News

Rapper Blueface brutally stabbed inside boxing gym after heated argument

News

'Dhruv Tara': Dhruv will take a stand for what he believes in

News

Imran Khan shares BTS pictures from the sets of Break Ke Baad with Deepika Padukone; Her reaction is priceless

News

Prabhas’ Adipurush gets brutally trolled for a higher budget than Chandrayaan 3; Netizens say 600crs scientist ko dena chahiye tha

Technology

Astronauts Rakesh Sharma, Sunita Williams laud Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO

News

Heidi Klum slams reports claiming her extreme diet, says 'there's no real journalism anymore'

Sports

IBSA World Games: Indian men's blind cricket team defeat Bangladesh; women's team beat Australia by 163 runs

News

'KBC 15': Amitabh Bachchan lauds 'marvellous' Indian soldiers at Siachen

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US