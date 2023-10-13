scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

X back after brief outage globally, including in India

Elon Musk-run X Corp on Friday suffered a brief outage globally, including in India, as users reported issues with posting as well as refreshing content on the platform.

By Agency News Desk
X back after brief outage globally, including in India _ pic courtesy news agency
X back after brief outage globally, including in India _ pic courtesy news agency

Elon Musk-run X Corp on Friday suffered a brief outage globally, including in India, as users reported issues with posting as well as refreshing content on the platform. According to outage monitoring portal Downdetector, the outage started around 7.30 pm before being fixed in about an hour.

“Twitter seems utterly broken again. Probably just Musk playing 5D chess and us unable to comprehend the genius of it,” an X user posted. Another posted: “Everyone running to Instagram to find out if Twitter is down”.

While 52 per cent users on Downdetector reported issues with X mobile app, around 44 per cent cited problems with the website.

X was up again after almost an hour-long outage.

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Drift Challenge on Oct 16 at Buddh International Circuit
Next article
Olympic champions ready to ignite Delhi roads on Sunday
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US