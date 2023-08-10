scorecardresearch
X close to breaking even, video calls arriving soon: CEO Linda Yaccarino

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 10 (IANS) X (formerly Twitter) CEO Linda Yaccarino on Thursday said that the company is at the verge of breaking even, after it went through a massive churn in the last few months including huge layoffs and platform changes.

In her first TV interview since she took over as X Corp CEO, Yaccarino also said that video calls are arriving soon on the platform, as it aims to become an “everything app” like China’s WeChat.

“I’ve been at the company for eight weeks. The operational run rate right now… we’re pretty close to break even,” she was quoted as saying.

“Our data licensing and API with X is an incredible business. Our new subscription business is growing,” Yaccarino added.

The CEO of X said she has “autonomy” under Musk as he focuses on new technology and “I am responsible for the rest.”

On Meta’s Threads, she said that they may be building to what Twitter was, and “we are focused on what X will be.”

The X CEO informed that soon, “you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform”.

She also spoke about other features like long-form videos and creator subscriptions, along with future plans around digital payments.

On Musk vs Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s fight, she said: “We’ll see if that cage match really does happen. What I can say is that I’ve had a front row seat of witnessing that Musk is training.”

Musk always wanted Twitter to become “an everything app” like China’s WeChat.

“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” Musk said in October last year, as he took over the company after acquiring it for $44 billion.

“Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong,” he added.

