X increases max DM group size to 200

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 23 (IANS) X (formerly Twitter) has increased the max DM group chat size from 150 to 200.

Enrique, a product engineer at X, posted on Tuesday, “Max DM group size has been increased from 150 to 200. And a cool improvement coming to DMs as well next week so keep your eyes peeled.”

Reacting to the update, X-owner Elon Musk said, “Should there even be a limit?”

Several users also expressed their thoughts on the new update.

While one user said, “I’d love to know who has group chats with that many people lol,” another posted, “Great feature, but first I need that many friends to test it.”

On the other hand, responding to a user’s post about missing the Twitter blue bird, Musk said: “He is now in logo heaven.”

Also, when a user noted that a sponsored advertisement that was misleading users got community noted, X-owner said: “Finally having truth in advertising is awesome.”

Meanwhile, Musk on Tuesday said, “We exceeded 346 billion user-seconds today.”

The tech billionaire noted that this is the platform’s highest usage ever, “apart from a spike a few months ago where multiple LLM companies tried to download our entire database simultaneously.”

He also encouraged journalists to post on X.

“If you’re a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform!”

Moreover, the company had announced that it fixed the bug that prevented the platform from displaying images tweeted before 2014.

“Over the weekend we had a bug that prevented us from displaying images from before 2014. No images or data were lost. We fixed the bug, and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days,” the platform had posted on Tuesday.

