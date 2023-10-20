scorecardresearch
X launching two new premium tiers soon: Elon Musk

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Elon Musk on Friday said that X will soon roll out two new paid premium tiers and one of that tier with ads will cost lower than the current $8 a month.

The other tier will be a more expensive one, which will remove all ads, the billionaire said.

“Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads,” the X owner posted.

A follower reacted that he must work on a more fair monetisation payout system instead.

“It seems like some accounts are favoured disproportionately higher than others who may have better engagement, and views,” the Musk follower posted on X.

Earlier reports said that X (formerly Twitter) is planning to split its premium paid subscription service into three membership tiers to earn more money and become profitable by 2024.

According to reports, X would split the current $8 Premium subscription into three different plans: Basic, Standard, and Plus, at various price points.

The entry-level Basic plan will not reduce the number of ads that users see on the platform.

The Standard tier will show half as many ads and the top Plus premium offering will remove ads entirely and may cost more than $8 per month.

On Wednesday, Musk said that in order to tackle bots, new X users will need to pay $1 per year to post on the platform, although they can read other posts for free.

The company is rolling out the test of this new programme in New Zealand and the Philippines, before it launches it globally.

“Read for free, but $1/year to write. It’s the only way to fight bots without blocking real users,” Musk posted.

