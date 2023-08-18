scorecardresearch
X officially places XPro behind paywall

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 18 (IANS) X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday officially placed the social media dashboard application for management, XPro (formerly known as TweetDeck), behind the paywall.On Wednesday, many users on X, including social media consultant Matt Navarra, began noticing this paywall, but there was no official announcement about implementation from the company.

“Premium subscribers can now access the new version of X Pro in the sidebar on web,” the company posted from the ‘Pro’ account on Friday.

XPro features decks that help users to organise their columns into separate workspaces, a full post composer, easy advanced search, and pic in pic video while scrolling other columns or decks.

The platform first announced the transition of placing the social media dashboard application for management behind the paywall on July 4 and said that it would happen “in 30 days”.

Meanwhile, X will soon provide users with an easy way to download a video by long pressing it.

“More ways to download = more fun,” Andrea Conway, a designer at X, wrote in a post.

“Soon you’ll be able to long press a video && have the option to download it from whatever surface you’re on.”

Last month, the company announced a feature that allows Verified users to download certain videos.

If users don’t want their video to be downloaded by someone, they can disable the ‘Allow video to be downloaded’ option on their video while composing their post.

