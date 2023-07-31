scorecardresearch
X reinstates rapper Kanye West's account

San Francisco, July 31 (IANS) X, formerly known as Twitter, has reinstated rapper Kanye West’s account, about eight months after suspending it for violating rules against incitement.West was banned in December last year for posting a Swastika after making several anti-Semitic statements on and off of Twitter, reports The Verge.

According to The Wall Street Journal, ads won’t appear next to his posts, and he won’t be able to monetise his account.

When West’s account got banned, the platform owner Elon Musk had clarified that his account was being suspended for incitement to violence, “not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari”.

“Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight,” said Musk after West posted some of Musk’s private pictures on Twitter where he is seen taking a bath on a yacht.

Meanwhile, X briefly changed its Tweet button to ‘Post’, suggesting that soon all traces of the blue bird and its linked Twitter account will be gone.

The change was spotted by a user who also posted a screenshot of the new Post button on the platform.

Many users expressed their thoughts and observations on the user’s post.

While one user said, “I just noticed it!!,” another posted, “I was low key hoping it would say ‘X’.”

Musk on Sunday said, “Something special coming soon.”

Musk had started hinting at the rebranding of Twitter as X on July 23 with a series of tweets, starting with one that said, “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Since then, he has been changing the Twitter name and blue bird logo across all platforms.

Last week, he clarified, “Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing.”

“The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth — like birds tweeting — but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video.”

