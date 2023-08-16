scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

X slows down access to competitors, news sites

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 16 (IANS) X, formerly known as Twitter, has limited traffic to certain websites disliked by its owner, Elon Musk, by slowing down the speed of accessing links.

The websites included The New York Times, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, Substack, among others, reports TechCrunch, citing sources.

On Tuesday, the platform seemed to be correcting this delayed access to websites.

There was a five-second delay in the web pages loading after clicking on links to these websites on X.

In the past, Musk had publicly attacked each of these websites.

Musk and X were potentially taking away traffic and ad revenue from these companies, by delaying traffic to the websites.

Users can become impatient when content doesn’t load within a second or two, which can have an impact on the traffic to a website.

“A quick test showed that other major news organisations and websites, such as YouTube and Fox News, are unaffected,” the report said.

The platform’s former head of trust and safety posted on Bluesky that the delays seemed to be “one of those things that seems too crazy to be true, even for Twitter, until you see it inexplicably take 5 seconds for Chrome to receive 650 bytes of data”.

He also noted that “UX research on web performance suggests that even a 1 second delay is enough for people to start to context switch, which increases bounce rates and decreases time spent on the linked site. Delays are annoying enough, even subconsciously, to drive people away”.

Additionally, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded with a “thinking face emoji” to a Threads post which mentioned the throttling issue.

Meanwhile, many users on X, including social media consultant Matt Navarra, reported that the company has finally killed free access to the social media dashboard application for management, XPro (formerly known as TweetDeck).

The platform first announced this transition on July 4 and said that it would happen “in 30 days”.

–IANS

aj/ksk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chess Maestro Vishy Anand takes on 22 players in a simultaneous exhibition match in Thane mall
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Chess Maestro Vishy Anand takes on 22 players in a simultaneous exhibition match in Thane mall

Sports

Women's World Cup: Australia coach underlines home advantage over England in semis

Sports

World Surf League: Selvamani stars on first day of Tamil Nadu International Surf Open

Sports

Former India football captain Mohammed Habib dies in Hyderabad, aged 74 (Ld)

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Shivamogga Lions score 36-run win over Bengaluru Blasters

Sports

Kerala Blasters sign Montenegro defender Milos Drincic on one-year deal

Sports

CM Mamata Banerjee, AIFF chief lead clubs, fans in paying tributes to iconic Mohd Habib

Sports

World Athletics adopts rules for Athletes’ Representatives, safeguarding players from abuse or exploitation

News

Anees Bazmee all praise for 'The Ghost of Gandhi' director at teaser launch

Sports

Taekwondo Premier League: Second division weight category competition to be held in December

Sports

Arsenal sign Spain goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford

Sports

Former India football captain Mohammed Habib dies in Hyderabad, aged 74

Technology

Mahindra unveils electric avatar of iconic Thar SUV

Sports

Mohun Bagan take on Machhindra FC in AFC Cup preliminary Round Two clash

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa, East Bengal face stern tests in final league matches

Technology

Elon Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report

News

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan share pics with Tricolour on social media

Health & Lifestyle

This is how coronaviruses jump from species to species

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US