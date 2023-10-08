X stops showing headlines with articles, allows only image & domain name

San Francisco, Oct 5 (IANS) Amid the call to shun legacy media, Elon Musk’s X Corp has stopped showing headlines to news articles shared on the platform, allowing only the main image and the web domain name the image is linked to.

The change has been spotted by iOS users who, when tried to post a link, saw only an image and the domain name, reports The Verge.

The change, however, left X users annoyed as they cannot figure out what the image and domain name is all about without the headline.

Musk has recently been encouraging users to post more content to X directly.

In August, he invited journalists to publish directly on X (formerly Twitter) and earn a higher income.

On X, posts with news articles only included the lead image and the URL, stripping out the headline and text and links displayed only an article’s lead image.

“This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the aesthetics,” Musk informed via a post.

Earlier, he said that if you’re a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, “then publish directly on this platform!”.

Musk has pushed for X to develop a format for news articles where they only show a lead image and the source URL.

The image would still serve as a link to the article.

The new change may be to reduce the height of individual posts so users’ timelines display more content.

An X user reacted to the new change: “Aesthetics are one thing, knowing what you’re going to read to want to click on it in the first place is another.”

“While I’ve seen many of your changes greatly benefit the platform & the people using it, (and even some I wasn’t skeptical of,) I really don’t think this one is a good idea,” the Musk follower posted.

–IANS

na/ksk