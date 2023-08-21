scorecardresearch
X to soon let users search for jobs

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 21 (IANS) X (formerly Twitter) will soon roll out a job search feature, allowing users to find jobs directly on the platform.

When ‘@xDaily’ — an account that covers X news — posted that Elon Musk’s AI company has started posting job listings on its page via @XHiring.

However, this is currently visible only on the web and in the US.

When a user asked, “but how will we know who is hiring?”, Chris Bakke, former CEO of job-matching platform Laskie that Twitter acquired in May, replied: “Job search, but more importantly– matchmaking to qualified opportunities — both coming soon.”

Last month, app researcher Nima Owji had posted a screenshot detailing the job listing feature which revealed that the company describes the feature as “Twitter Hiring” and it is a “free” feature for “verified organisations to post jobs on your company profile, and attract top talent to your open positions”.

Moreover, the verified organisations will be able to add up to five job positions to their profiles.

Musk had hinted at this feature in May this year.

When a user had suggested a dating app ‘Twinder’, Musk said: “Interesting idea, maybe jobs too.”

X’s first acquisition since Musk’s took over was Laskie.

So, it’s possible that the acquisition assisted the platform to create and release the feature.

Musk on Sunday said that there were no great “social networks” right now, but he was committed to creating “at least one”.

“The sad truth is that there are no great ‘social networks’ right now.” “We may fail, as so many have predicted, but we will try our best to make there be at least one,” he tweeted.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
