scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

X to soon let users tag timestamps for videos

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco (IANS) X, formerly known as Twitter, will soon gain a “timestamp tagging” feature for videos.A screenshot posted by Andrea Conway, a designer at X, suggests that the feature will allow users toattach specific timestamps to a post’s description, allowing viewers to easily navigate to precise moments within a video.

Conway didn’t specify when the feature will roll out publicly, or if it will be limited to X Premium subscribers.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Conway’s post.

When a user said: “Nice! Do you know if there are any plans to show timestamps somewhere when video is playing (currently only shows when scrubbing I think on mobile),” she said in response: “Ya! looking at some fit & finishes changes here too.”

Responding to another comment, Conway clarified that “for now, timestamps will only link from posts/replies containing a single video attachment”.

On the other hand, X owner Elon Musk on Thursday said: “We’re putting a lot of effort in making X Pro the power user tool it should be.”

Also, when a user said that the platform is working on a feature that will allow users to check if they are shadowbanned or not and let them know the reason for the same, Musk replied: “High priority.”

On Wednesday, he posted, “Immersive video on X is starting to get good. Just swipe up for next video.”

Last week, Conway had introduced a feature that allows users to sort posts by “Most recent”, “Most liked”, or “Most engaged with”.

Earlier this month, the platform had announced that paid subscribers can choose to hide their checkmarks on accounts.

Although hidden on users’ profile and posts, the checkmark might still appear in some places and few features could still reveal that they have an active subscription.

–IANS

aj/ksk

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Football: Man City lift maiden UEFA Super Cup after penalty shoot-out win over Sevilla
Next article
Kamya Punjabi now plays Bengali 'masi' in Kolkata red light district Sonagachhi
This May Also Interest You
Sports

T20I series: Ireland's Lorcan Tucker hoping to make an impression against India

News

Alia Bhatt trolled for fangirling over Elvish Yadav 

Technology

Shiprocket joins Skye Air for drone delivery service for merchants

Technology

NYC bans TikTok on city-owned devices over security concerns

News

Big B wants Gauri Khan to design his vanity van

News

Cole Sprouse talks about death threats from 'Riverdale' fans over Lili Reinhart split

News

Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3' has a Christopher Nolan connection

Technology

NYT mulling legal action against OpenAI over copyright issue

News

From AP Dhillon's docu-series to 'Guns & Gulaabs': 5 titles to watch this week

Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Djokovic makes winning return in US as Davidovich Fokina retires mid-way

News

Cillian Murphy says he freaks out when watching his own movies

Technology

Amazon pushing injured employees to keep working at warehouses: Report

News

Lily Allen's dad called cops on her at age 12

News

Daisy Shah says she has 'learnt the dos and don'ts of television' with 'KKK13'

Technology

OpenAI acquires digital product company Global Illumination

News

Shiv Thakare eyes big screen after being on back-to-back reality shows

Sports

TOUR Championship: Asian stars strive for survival in second playoffs event

News

Kamya Punjabi now plays Bengali 'masi' in Kolkata red light district Sonagachhi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US