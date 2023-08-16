scorecardresearch
Xbox introduces new enforcement strike system

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 16 (IANS) Microsoft-owned gaming console brand Xbox has introduced a new enforcement strike system that educates players about enforcement severity, cumulative effect of multiple enforcements and the total impact on their standing.

“The new system attaches strikes to every enforcement, ranging in severity based on inappropriate activity,” the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Each player will now be able to view their history of enforcement, including any strikes they have received and the overall effect these have had on their player record.

Enforcement transparency is about providing gamers clarity into how their behaviour impacts their experience.

“With the new system, enforcements will also include strikes based on the severity of their actions,” the company said.

For example, a user who has received two strikes will be suspended from the platform for one day, whereas a player who receives four strikes will be suspended for seven days.

The maximum number of strikes for players is eight, after which they will be suspended from Xbox’s social features like messaging, parties and party chat, multiplayer and others for one year from the enforcement date.

Every strike a player receives will remain on their record for six months.

The new strike system is designed to empower players to engage positively and appropriately on Xbox and with the community.

Last year, fewer than 1 per cent of all players received a temporary suspension, and only one-third of those received a second, the company said.

“Our data shows us that players typically stop inappropriate behaviour after one enforcement, quickly learning what is and is not acceptable based on the Xbox Community Standards and how to better engage on our platform,” it added.

Agency News Desk
