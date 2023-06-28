Xiaomi India, EDII launches Skillpreneurship Learning Centres for youth empowerment

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Leading smartphone and smart TV brand Xiaomi India on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad — the National Resource Centre in Entrepreneurship Development — for Project SPARK, to launch Skillpreneurship Learning Centres (EXSL Centres) to focus on enhancing the economic prospects for young individuals.

The project will kickoff with 600 young individuals from districts in Karnataka and Maharashtra in the first phase.

According to the company, the collaboration aims to uplift the quality of life by offering learning opportunities, personal empowerment, active citizenship values, and employability skills through skills development programs with comprehensive training in areas like Mobile Phone Hardware, Wearable Devices & Accessories Repair Technician, and TV Repair Technician.

“We are dedicated to creating valuable opportunities for youth in the country. This collaboration with EDII will provide a platform to nurture and empower young individuals, positioning them as the future workforce and positively impacting the youth employment rate,” said Muralikrishnan B, President at Xiaomi India.

Through this initiative, Xiaomi India will assist in establishing EDII Xiaomi Skillpreneurship Learning Centres (EXSL Centres) in Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai, which will serve as a launchpad for individuals to gain the necessary skills and entrepreneurial mindset required to succeed in today’s competitive job market.

They will have access to the required infrastructure and tailored training kits to equip them with the latest skillset for better job prospects. Xiaomi India aims to create a long-lasting impact by enabling candidates with the latest skillsets and knowledge to enhance their job prospects in the future.

“This collaboration is a big step towards promoting entrepreneurship, employability, and livelihood activities among the youth who are the pillars of society. We are pleased to receive support from Xiaomi India to create a positive change in the lives of the youth of Karnataka and Maharashtra, to begin with. This collaboration signifies our shared commitment towards nurturing entrepreneurial values amongst the younger generation and providing opportunities to help them enhance the quality of their life,” said EDII.

Xiaomi India has been actively engaged in various initiatives with the primary goal is to promote skill development, skill training, employment, and livelihood among the youth across by focusing on marginalised and underprivileged individuals.

The partnership with EDII is a testament to the company’s commitment to driving positive change and fostering societal betterment.

–IANS

shs/svn