Xiaomi India, GlobalHunt Foundation to skill 400 underprivileged students in mobile repairing

Xiaomi India announced a partnership with GlobalHunt Foundation to support 400 students from economically weaker sections of society in their mobile phone hardware repair course.

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Leading smartphone and smart TV brand Xiaomi India on Wednesday announced a partnership with GlobalHunt Foundation to support 400 students from economically weaker sections of society in their mobile phone hardware repair course. The collaboration aims to create a technically skilled workforce that can cater to the rising demands of the Indian mobile service and support industry.

The programme will provide the candidates with relevant technical skills and help them advance in their careers, according to the company.

“In our continued commitment to creating a positive impact on the communities, we are delighted to partner with GlobalHunt Foundation to upskill and support these students. This partnership will enable students to unlock opportunities and build a promising future with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the digital age, said Muralikrishnan, President at Xiaomi India.

As part of the programme, the company said that two new labs will be set up at ITIs in Delhi and Guwahati, respectively.

The labs will be equipped with the latest machinery, tools, and technology to give students a live experience of job requirements in the industry.

T-shirts, an ID card, and a course kit containing a curriculum book and stationery will also be given to the students.

Additionally, merit scholarships will be awarded to select 100 students based on their performance in the course, the company said.

“The collaboration will enable us in equipping 400 students with the knowledge to succeed in a highly competitive landscape which will further contribute to the development of the wider community,” said Sunil Goel, Managing Director, GlobalHunt Foundation.

Further, the company stated that the collaboration reflects Xiaomi’s firm belief in making technology accessible to everyone and investing in the future to create a skilled and future-ready workforce.

–IANS

shs/pr/shb/

