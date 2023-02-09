Xiaomi India to empower 1,600 underprivileged kids with Sourav Ganguly Foundation, CRY

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (IANS) Leading smartphone and smart TV brand Xiaomi on Thursday announced its #BackToSchool citizenship initiative in partnership with Sourav Ganguly Foundation (SGF) and Child Rights and You (CRY), with an aim to provide support to 1,600 underprivileged children in higher-secondary classes.

Through this partnership, the company aims to empower these children with academic support, provide them with inclusive learning opportunities and reduce early school drop-out chances.

Under the initiative, Xiaomi India, SGF, and CRY have set up designated centres in schools in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

“With our #BackToSchool initiative, we are reiterating our commitment to India by empowering youth with the right education support. Sourav Ganguly Foundation and CRY are making impactful attempts to improve the quality of life for India’s younger generation, and with this partnership, we hope to create an environment that can impact the lives of these children in a constructive manner,” said Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India.

According to the company, the children will be mentored for three months in areas related to their studies and life skill sessions that boost their self-confidence.

The identified children from grade IX to grade XII will be enrolled in the centre, and the teachers will conduct peer group studies, doubt-clearing sessions, career guidance, and counseling sessions that will prepare the children for education, higher studies, and career.

“We are confident that this programme will not only provide children a good start to the coaching required but also be able to cope with further studies,” said Ganguly, President, Sourav Ganguly Foundation.

The initiative will provide additional support to the students along with their regular schooling.

The teachers and trainers will identify the specific subjects wherein the students need supplementary support to excel and will provide inputs, said the company.

“With this partnership, we are committed to enhancing the quality of life for these children and assisting them with timely support to nurture their education and dreams,” said Soha Moitra, Regional Director, CRY, North.

